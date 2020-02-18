Visitors to the official royal family website royal.uk (pictured) were seemingly left red faced on Monday, after a dodgy link diverted them to an X-rated Chinese porn site. Royal.uk

With the dodgy link now removed, fans can go online to learn more about Welsh charity Dolen Cymru, which Prince Harry is the patron.

According to the royal.uk, the site features news and important information about the royal family, including highlights of their charities and regal engagements.

The royal blunder comes after it was reported that The Queen is apparently devastated after another one of her family members announced he is splitting from his regal wife.

Fans who clicked on a link for the Welsh charity Dolen Cymru (pictured) were diverted to the very rude site, which contained extremely explicit videos and photos. Dolen Cymru Wales Lesotho Link

On Monday, People reported that Her Majesty’s nephew David Armstrong-Jones is calling it quits with his wife, Serena, after being married for 25 years.

“The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.

“They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family.”

With the dodgy link now removed, fans can go online to learn more about Welsh charity Dolen Cymru, which Prince Harry is the patron. Getty

David, who is the son of the late Princess Margaret, inherited his title of Earl of Snowdon following the 2017 death of his father, photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones.

He and Serena share three children together, including Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

The royal revelation came after it was reported Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips had also announced he was splitting from his wife of 12 years, Autumn.