Prince Charles once angered his mother Queen Elizabeth by snubbing a royal engagement. Getty

Kay went on to reveal that Charles didn’t warn Her Majesty that he wasn’t going to attend.



He added: “The monarchy was expected to put on a show.”



“We were trying to foster good trading relations with China, and in order to do that all parts of the state system has to work smoothly.”



“And the Royal Family, as ever, had a big part to play, they were really rolling out the red carpet.”

Charles reportedly didn't warn his mother that he wasn't going to attend. Getty

The royal reporter says there was an “expectation that Charles would be there” and his no show embarrassed his mother as he was expressing his political opinion whilst simultaneously violating the rule of the Royal Family remaining politically neutral.



Kay concluded: “Having a significant figure like the Prince of Wales, heir in line, signal his disapproval of what’s going on in Beijing was damaging in the extreme.

Buckingham Palaces response was one of anger. Getty

“Buckingham Palace’s response was one of anger – so angry, in fact, that some of their senior officials briefed journalists about what they described as a ‘petulant and selfish’ prince.”