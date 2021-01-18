Rebecca Gibney (pictured) shared a sneak peek look at her new Packed to the Rafters family. Channel 7

"It was such a joy to reunite with this family (with some fantastic new additions)," Rebecca captioned the photo.

"And in a year that brought so much uncertainty - this was definitely one of my highlights from 2020. Back to the Rafters is coming to Amazon Prime Video in 2021."

In the gorgeous snaps, Rebecca is joined by some old and new faces - Erik Thomson, who plays Dave Rafter, along with Hugh Sheridan and Angus McLaren.

But some new faces also grace the set - Willow Speers, who will play little Ruby Rafter, and Kaspar Frost, who will play Edward Rafter bring a fresh generation to the legendary show.

Rebecca (centre), who played Julie Rafter, shared a snap of that brilliantly iconic family during filming in 2020. Instagram

Unsurprisingly, Gibney's fans lost it at the new images.

"When in 2021??!! Can't wait," wrote one.

Another added: "Yeah no big deal I'm just a blubbering fkn mess about this."

One overwhelmed fan also wrote: "First of all: y'all look AMAZING!! second of all: i am SO excited!!!"

The reunion season has kept fans in high anticipation since it was confirmed to go ahead last year.

Willow Speers (centre) will play Ruby Rafter in the new series. Instagram

Back in May, Erik shared a sweet BTS snap of Rebecca while they filmed the new season, with a teaser caption: "A tiny, sneaky, behind the scenes snap of the legend herself, @rebeccagibney_ . Taken earlier this year pre-Covid working on Back to the Rafters."

Of course, production was halted due to the pandemic, but when things started to settle down a little, the cast got back into the swing of things to finish it off.

The Back To The Rafters reboot series will be set six years after Packed To The Rafters wrapped, and is set to air on Amazon Prime.

While no release date has been set yet, we'll keep our eyes and ears out!

This article first appeared on our sister site Now To Love.