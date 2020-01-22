GMA

"It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does effect the nerves in your body.



"It's like you'll have a good day, then a good day and then a really bad day."



Ozzy added: "A year ago I was in a terrible state. I'm on a host of medication, mainly for the surgery.



"I've got numbness down this arm and my legs are going cold. I don't know if it's the Parkinson's or what. That's the problem."

The couple will travel to Switzerland to seek medical advice from a professor who specialises in Parkinson's.



"We're going to go wherever we can go to find answers," Sharon said.



Ozzy added: "We're lucky we can afford to do that."