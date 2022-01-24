Here's where you can buy a pulse oximeter in Australia. Getty

Blood carrying more oxygen (oxygenated blood) is a brighter red than the bluer de-oxygenated blood. The resulting number shows the percentage of oxygen in the blood compared to the maximum amount that can be carried.

Australian guidelines state that when oxygen saturation levels fall to 92 percent to 94 percent at rest, admission to hospital should be considered.

Dr Suzi Nou, an anaesthetist in Melbourne who has been managing Covid patients in the community, says: “Less than 92%, that is concerning: call an ambulance. Definitely seek medical attention.”

“In a non-pandemic world, if I had a patient who is otherwise fit and healthy and a bad chest or viral chest infection with saturations of 93%, I’d want to be looking into that,” she said, adding that people with lung conditions such as emphysema or chronic bronchitis may have a baseline level lower than 94%.

Check out below to find out where you can pick up a pulse oximeter in Australia.

Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Kogan

Fingertip Pulse Oximeter, $22.87, Kogan

Orotec Fingertip Pulse Oximeter catch.com.au

Orotec Fingertip Pulse Oximeter, $39.90, Catch.com.au

Heart Sure Pulse Oximeter Chemist Warehouse

Heart Sure Pulse Oximeter, $68.99, Chemist Warehouse

Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor Amazon

Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor, $39.12, Amazon

iHealth AIR Wireless Pulse Oximeter iHealth

iHealth AIR Wireless Pulse Oximeter, $139.95, iHealth

Oxygen Saturation Monitor eBay

Oxygen Saturation Monitor, $13.59, eBay