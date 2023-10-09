Understand What’s Behind It
Health anxiety often arises from a combination of psychological, emotional and environmental factors. Some common root causes include:
- Your own personal history
- Your family history
- Media and social media
- Stress and anxiety
- Certain personality traits (for example, perfectionism)
RELATED || How to Eat Healthy on a Budget
How to stress less
- Educate yourself. Instead of endlessly browsing the internet for health information, focus on reputable sources and consult healthcare professionals.
- Put your screens away. Take a break from watching TikTok reels, YouTube videos and reading news articles about medical conditions.
- Embrace mindful meditation. Mindfulness techniques can help calm an anxious mind and bring focus to the present moment. This can help reduce the fixation on health concerns.
- Set boundaries around reassurance seeking. Resist the urge to seek constant reassurance from doctors or loved ones. Trust the medical advice you receive and avoid repeatedly asking for confirmation.
- Challenge catastrophic thinking. When anxious thoughts arise, challenge them with evidence-based reasoning. Ask yourself if there’s real evidence supporting the worst-case scenario.
RELATED || Easy Ways to Stress Less