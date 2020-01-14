Margot Robbie recently portrayed the fictional character Kayla in the American biographical drama, Bombshell, which chronicles the downfall of Fox News CEO, Roger Ailes. Getty

“Well this long-haul flight just got a whole lot better,” Margot captioned an illustration of a monkey with his hands over his eyes.

“I am so blown away and so extremely grateful to the Academy. Beyond humbled to find myself in such excellent company,” she added.

The film follows three Fox News employees: Megyn Kelly (played by Charlize Theron), Gretchen Carlson (Played by Nicole Kidman) and Margot Robbie’s character, Kayla.

Margot’s character, who is a fictional composite, is based on the real-life accounts of 20 Fox News employees, who reported being harassed in the newsroom.

While Margot received her nod in the supporting actress category, Nicole’s efforts seemingly fell short with the Academy, who didn’t add her to the lineup of nominees.

Joining Margot in the supporting role category is Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit) and Florence Pugh (Little Women).

The 2020 Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood on Sunday February 10.

Channel Seven will be televising the red-carpet arrivals, as well as the ceremony, which will commence at 12pm (AEDT) on Seven on Monday.