With the Academy Awards just around the corner, Hollywood's leading actors, filmmakers and crew members are gearing up for the industry’s night of nights on February 10. Getty

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards have already been announced, with Margot Robbie receiving a nod for her performance in Bombshell.

Taking to her Instagram Story shortly after the announcement, Margot shared the news with her fans, saying that she was shocked and grateful to receive the nomination.

“Well this long-haul flight just got a whole lot better,” Margot captioned an illustration of a monkey with his heads over his eyes.

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards have already been announced, with Margot Robbie receiving a nod for her performance in Bombshell. Getty

“I am so blown away and so extremely grateful to the Academy. Beyond humbled to find myself in such excellent company,” she added.

The film follows three Fox News employees: Megyn Kelly (played by Charlize Theron), Gretchen Carlson (Played by Nicole Kidman) and Margot Robbie’s character, Kayla.

Margot’s character, who is a fictional composite character, is based on the real-life accounts of 20 Fox News employees, who reported being harassed in the newsroom.

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in Bombshell Lionsgate

While Margot received her nod in the supporting actress category, Nicole’s efforts seemingly fell short with the Academy, who didn’t add her to the lineup of nominees.

Joining Margot in the supporting role category is Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit) and Florence Pugh (Little Women).

Watch the 92nd Academy Awards on Channel Seven on Monday, February 10.