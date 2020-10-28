Former Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger has debuted his new girlfriend, model Jacinda Gulen. Instagram

The actor, most well known for his role as Mason Morgan on Home and Away, was previously dating model Bella Rogers.

The former couple were last seen in public at the filming of Channel Seven’s All New Monty: Guys & Gals, which was filmed in December last year but have since quietly split.

Orpheus and Bella were relatively private during their relationship, with only a few couple selfies appearing on each other’s Instagram feeds since they went official on the ‘gram back in October 2019.

“We're really happy and have been isolating together,” he said of his new relationship. Instagram

The last time Orpheus posted a photo of Bella was January this year, while Bella’s feed has also been noticeably free of photos of the pair.

Orpheus last appeared on her Instagram grid in April and Bella share a cryptic post around the same time reading, “You don’t have to hurt someone to move on.”

The 27-year-old star was a favourite among Home and Away fans during his stint on the long-running soap from 2016 to 2019.

His character was killed off during a dramatic season finale siege stand-off, when he was fatally shot by dangerous men holding Summer Bay residents hostage in the hospital.

The actor was previously dating Bella Rogers (pictured) but quietly split. Instagram

Speaking to TV WEEK after his final scenes went to air, Orpheus praised the series for the experience it gave him.

“I'm so appreciative of all that I got to do, all I got to see, all that I got to learn, all that I got to experience over those almost four years,” he said.

“Look, it was an amazing journey, I mean it's humongous, life altering stuff. I wouldn't take any of it back, I wouldn't have it any other way. I reflect back on it and I just go, far out I had some amazing times.”

Since leaving Home and Away, Orpheus swapped Sydney for Melbourne and pre-lockdown was balancing his time between the Aussie city and Los Angeles.