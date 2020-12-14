“I love her. #myworld,” Orpheus Pledger gushed about his girlfriend Jacinda Gulen. Instagram

Back in October, Orpheus first went Instagram official with his girlfriend, posting a series of photos and videos cosying up to model on his Instagram Story.

Confirming the romance, Orpheus told Daily Mail Australia: “We're really happy and have been isolating together.”

The actor was previously dating model Bella Rogers.

The former couple were last seen in public at the filming of Channel Seven’s All New Monty: Guys & Gals, which was filmed in December last year but have since quietly split.

Orpheus and Bella were relatively private during their relationship, with only a few couple selfies appearing on each other’s Instagram feeds since they went official on the ‘gram back in October 2019.

The Home and Away star and model went Instagram official in October. Instagram

The actor was a favourite among Home and Away fans during his stint on the long-running soap from 2016 to 2019.

His character was killed off during a dramatic season finale siege stand-off, when he was fatally shot by dangerous men holding Summer Bay residents hostage at the hospital.

Orpheus was best known as Mason Morgan, who was killed off during Home and Away's 2019 finale. Channel Seven

Speaking to TV WEEK after his final scenes went to air, Orpheus praised the series for the experience it gave him.

“I'm so appreciative of all that I got to do, all I got to see, all that I got to learn, all that I got to experience over those almost four years,” he said.

“Look, it was an amazing journey, I mean it's humongous, life altering stuff. I wouldn't take any of it back, I wouldn't have it any other way. I reflect back on it and I just go, far out I had some amazing times.”

Since leaving Home and Away, Orpheus swapped Sydney for Melbourne and pre-lockdown was balancing his time between the Aussie city and Los Angeles.