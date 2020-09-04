Former Home and Away star Orpheus Pledger will appear on All New Monty: Guys & Gals this year. Channel Seven

The couple were relatively private during their relationship, with only a few couple selfies appearing on each other’s Instagram feeds since they went official on the ‘gram back in October 2019.

However, the last time Orpheus, who is best known for his role as Mason Morgan on Home and Away, posted a photo of Bella was January this year.

Bella’s feed has also been noticeably free of photos of the pair, with Orpheus last appearing in April and a cryptic post shared around the same time reading, “You don’t have to hurt someone to move on.”

The last time Orpheus appeared on Bella's Instagram feed was April, around the same time a cryptic post about "moving on" was shared. Instagram

Even more tellingly, both Orpheus and Bella no longer follow each other and the comments and likes on each other’s accounts have all but cleared up – hinting they may have since split.

Earlier this year, the Aussie actor garnered praise when he got deep about the role of women in his life and spoke candidly about masculinity alongside a photo of himself with Bella.

"To me, becoming a ‘real’ ‘man’ carries with it many unspoken difficulties," the actor wrote in the caption.

"Dudes my age are mixing power and intention up with ego and unresolved emotional issues."

"Love you @bellarogers_" Orpheus wrote in the caption alongside this photo of himself with Bella in January. Instagram

He revealed he was trying to eschew the macho stereotypes of the past for something more.

"Personally I feel compelled to break/dissolve that most certainly outdated stigma of the stereotypical 'emotionless strong bloke' who's relied on to do all the heavy lifting in life but useless with everything internal and in return rudely expects an imbalanced 50s housewife relationship to fill the gaps and do all the rest. What a load of crap 😇," he added.

"Gender equality is a different thing all together, I’m not saying anything about that. I'm just saying, from my own personal experience, it's quite simple that the majority of men I've ever know or come across hold their heads high and mighty yet forget they probably wouldn't be half the men they think they are if it weren't for the majestic nature of women. "

While Bella was at the filmed of All New Monty in December, they may have gone their separate ways since then. Instagram

Praising the female influences in his life, Orpheus concluded: "Love you Mother Earth. love you @bellarogers_ #yougogirls 💙 #onlypeaceandlove#nodisrespectintendedtoanyone also, love you mum. #protectandserve"

Orpheus, whose character Mason Morgan was killed off in the Home and Away 2019 season finale , went public with his relationship with Bella last October.

At the time, the pair went Instagram official by posting a series of fun photos together in the Sydney sun - which now appeared to have been deleted.