What data has been breached?

The data stolen in the Optus breach is extensive. The following information is believed to be compromised.

Names

Dates of birth

Phone numbers

Email addresses

Street addresses

Drivers licence details

Passport numbers

Optus has assured customer’s payment details and account passwords were not affected however this doesn’t mean customers are in the clear.

Only a small amount of personal details are needed for a thief to steal your identity.

How to know if your data has been breached?

Over 10 million customers have had their data stolen and it’s not just current customers. Anyone who has signed up to an Optus service between 2017 and now is at risk.

Optus has already sent out an email to all customers regarding the attack but this doesn’t mean your data has definitely been compromised. If you are at a heightened risk, Optus will contact you directly.

If you believe your data has been compromised you should contact Optus through their app (this is the way Optus recommends getting in touch) or call the telco on 133 937.

Optus has said it will not send any links by email or SMS so if you receive any claiming to be from Optus do not click on it.

What should I do about the Optus data breach?

Firstly customers should change all online account passwords and, if you haven’t already, set up multi factor authentication for online banking and your email accounts.

Keep a close eye on your finances. Check bank statements regularly and request a credit report to ensure no one has fraudulently taken out a loan in your name.

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) says you can request a ban on your credit report if you suspect fraud.

If you’re concerned about your licence or passport number being compromised, unfortunately there isn’t much you can do unless someone has already tried to use your data.

In Victoria, drivers can only apply for a new licence if they have evidence of attempted fraud.

Similarly, in NSW drivers must "report the theft or incident to police and obtain a police event or ReportCyber receipt (CIRS) number". NSW Service Minister Victor Dominello has advised Optus customers to apply for a replacement licence.

Queensland, Tasmania, WA, SA and the territories are yet to advise customers on what they can do about changing their licence number.

If you’re concerned about your data being breached, the OAIC and Scamwatch websites have plenty of resources.

