MAFS star Hayley Vernon recently revealed she made a whopping $600,000 in just 12 months. Instagram

The season seven "villain" has carved out her own niche on the website, and recently revealed she made a whopping $600,000 in just 12 months.

But, the confident brunette admitted to keep up that kind of revenue she had to turn to hardcore pornographic content.

"[It's] hard to then keep people paying each month, unless you’re willing to push boundaries," she told The Wash.

Hayley admitted to keep up that kind of revenue she had to turn to hardcore pornographic content. Instagram

The 34-year-old had a soft transition into the world of OnlyFans - starting out with bikini shots before moving into lingerie and nude shoots.

Hayley's hefty pay from OnlyFans gave her the financial means to recently purchase a block of land to build her first home on.

"I just bought a hole in the ground!!!" she proudly boasted to her 62,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday.

Hayley's hefty pay from OnlyFans gave her the financial means to recently purchase a block of land to build her first home on. Instagram

"There’s one thing that’s guaranteed to go up and that’s property. I was going to buy a Mercedes I chatted to a few people then chatted sense into myself... houses.

"I will buy houses and continue to roll in my Kia.. because unlike cars property investment is where it’s f**king at! Can’t f**k with this.. putting the plan into action."

Documentary filmmaker Todd Sampson attended one of Hayley's photoshoots this month for his upcoming Network 10 series Mirror Mirror, which explores body-image issues in today's society.

The 34-year-old MAFS star had a soft transition into the world of OnlyFans - starting out with bikini shots before moving into lingerie and nude shoots. Nine

Todd spoke candidly about watching Hayley work her magic in front of the camera, saying a lot of footage had to be left on the cutting room floor as it was too risque to be shown on television.

“I was watching her have sex with men and then watched her in a photo shoot with a woman. All the while she’s incredibly likeable, so it was disarming," Todd said of Hayley.

“But sometimes there comes a time when you have to challenge a moment. And when Hayley was trying to explain about female empowerment [while filming porn], I was like, ‘Really?’”

Ines Basic earnt $80,000 in just a few weeks after joining the service in July this year. Instagram

Fellow MAFS star Ines Basic, from season six, is also cashing in on the global phenomenon that is OnlyFans.

The 31-year-old earnt $80,000 in just a few weeks after joining the service in July this year.

"My fans are eating up everything I post, I am having to create content daily to keep up with demand so I'm just working. No time to be spending,' she told the Daily Mail.

"As soon as I made an announcement saying I was doing OnlyFans I had hundreds of message requests."

Ines praised her fans for being respectful, saying OnlyFans created an environment where she feels comfortable to be bring out her "sexual alter ego". Instagram

Ines praised her fans for being respectful, saying OnlyFans created an environment where she feels comfortable to be bring out her "sexual alter ego".

Despite her meteoric rise as an OnlyFans contributor, Ines insisted she is being smart about her newfound financial freedom.

"I'm literally still wearing $8 shirts from Kmart, and $10 track pants from Lowes. I don't spend on fancy designer items, clothes or bags as they hold no value, so I'm being really smart with my earnings."

Ines said she plans on investing her earnings into the property market and aspires to break into the Bitcoin industry.

Another MAFS alum laughing all the way to the bank is Jessica Power, who raked in $50,000 in just five days. Instagram

The reality star has no regrets about signing up to the platform, and said, if anything, she wishes she started sooner.

Another MAFS alum laughing all the way to the bank is Jessica Power, who raked in $50,000 in just five days.

“I have earned enough money in the last five days to put down a deposit on a house and then some," she told the Herald Sun after joining OnlyFans in August.

“I wish I had started it a year ago because I would be rich.”

Jess has opted for a different approach to Hailey, revealing her content is in no way X-rated.

Jess has opted for a different approach to Hailey, revealing her content is in no way X-rated. Instagram

"I am just doing what I am comfortable doing and obviously people are liking it. It is more explicit content than what is on my Instagram but still classy and fun," she said.

Jess hopes OnlyFans can normalise women's sexuality and the sharing of explicit content.

“Honestly we’re all living behind the times,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Comment what you will on this post, just know that IDGAF because I’m doing what any confident, beautiful female would do in this day and age.”

Former Love Island star Vanessa Sierra put OnlyFans on the Aussie map earlier this year when she revealed she could "retire tomorrow" off the money she makes on the platform. Instagram

Former Love Island star Vanessa Sierra put OnlyFans on the Aussie map earlier this year when she revealed she could "retire tomorrow" off the money she makes on the platform.

The girlfriend of tennis bad boy Bernard Tomic said people "don't realise" just how much money she earns.

“I won’t get into exact numbers but if I wanted to retire today I could do so comfortably," she told 60 Minutes.

“I really don’t want to go into exact figures (about her OnlyFans earnings) but I have earnt over one million dollars.”

Vanessa said during her foray onto the platform her content was "pretty PG". Instagram

Vanessa said during her foray onto the platform her content was "pretty PG".

“I did not show anything. I was literally just posting bikini photos," she said.

However, that has since changed and the brunette beauty now shares more explicit videos and photos.

“(There’s) definitely a lot more nudity. That’s the point of OnlyFans," she said.

“It is such a backwards way of thinking to think that you should be ashamed of your body or ashamed of being comfortable in your own skin.”