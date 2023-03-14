Only Murders in the Building Season 3 will be released this year. Disney Platform Distribution

What is the release date for Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

As stated above, no exact release date for Only Murders in the Building Season 3 has been confirmed yet. However, we do know it’ll definitely be released in 2023 and considering Season 1 dropped in August 2021 and Season 2 was released in June 2022, it’s likely Season 3 will be released in either June, July or August of this year…

Who is in Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez will all reprise their respective roles - Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora - in Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

Paul Rudd, who briefly appeared in the Season 2 finale of OMITB, will also return for Season 3. In fact, his character Ben Glenroy will be at the heart of Season 3’s plot, as the main trio will be attempting to solve Ben’s murder.

Veteran actress and Oscar-winner Meryl Streep will join Only Murders in the Building for Season 3 but it’s not yet clear what Meryl's role will be.

Also joining the Only Murders in the Building cast for Season 3 is Jesse Williams, of Grey’s Anatomy fame, and Ashley Park, of Emily in Paris fame. Jesse will play a documentarian interested in Ben’s murder and Ashley will play a Broadway star named Kimber.

How do I watch Only Murders in the Building in Australia?

Australians can watch Only Murders in the Building exclusively on Disney Plus Australia.

What happened in Seasons 1 & 2 of Only Murders in the Building?

Season 1 of OMITB followed Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora: three strangers who all live in the same building but came together to solve the murder of their neighbour, Tim Kono, and record an accompanying true crime podcast.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 follows the trio, Charles, Oliver and Mabel, reuniting to solve the murder of Bunny Folger; a crime they were framed for at the end of Season 1.