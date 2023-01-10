The ex-neighbors star shared a few snaps on her Instagram account Instagram

Olympia opted to wear a bikini top and some colourful summer pants in other photos which were posted on social media.

She was also seen with cans of her Splash Vodka which she launched in 2020.

Tania Gogos-Wilson, Olympia’s mum, was apparently ‘christening’ her daughter again by pouring vodka down her chest. She also paid tribute to the momentous day and said, “30 years ago today this spectacular ball of energy entered the world and there hasn’t been a dull moment since. Love you with all my heart and soul”.

Olympia and her partner Thomas Bellchambers officially tied the knot in June last year.

She wrote on social media, “Thank you for making me the happiest girl on the planet.”

“Thank you for choosing me. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for being you. I love you with every morsel of my being. And I am so proud to be your wife.”