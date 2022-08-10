Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73. Getty

Breast Cancer UK head Thalie Martini told the BBC Olivia had left an "incredible legacy".

The charity was "particularly grateful for Oliva Newton-John's commitment to awareness raising of this devastating disease".

Speaking to CNN just after she had discovered the cancer had spread to the base of her spine, Olivia said she was "very lucky" to live where cannabis was legal.

"My dream is that in Australia soon it will be available to all the cancer patients and people going through cancer or any kind of disease that causes pain," she added.

The Olivia T-shirt, $65, Hard to Find

HardToFind

The Olivia T-shirt is designed and digitally printed in Melbourne by Melbourne artist Jess McDonald. High Tees, is 100% organic cotton (GOTS certified), printed to order and certified child labour free.

Hardtofind will donate 100% of all profits made from the Olivia Newton-John tribute t-shirt to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, www.onjfoundationfund.org

