Proud mum Olivia gushed about her daughter Chloe's talents Channel 10

Proud mum Olivia couldn't hold back her praise for her daughter.

"You just have a natural beauty and grace that is just so wonderful to watch, it just makes me well up," she added.

Chloe is appearing on Dancing With the Stars Channel 10

Australia's sweetheart recently revealed she is winning her battle with stage four breast cancer.

Olivia appeared on The Project and gave an update on her health.

She was was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She then battled it for a second time in 2012, before being re-diagnosed again in September 2018.

Host Lisa Wilkinson asked the singer "on behalf of everyone in Australia" how she was.

"Fantastic, I'm fantastic," a clearly thrilled Olivia said with a big smile on her face, pumping her fists in the air.

Olivia is thrilled with her health at the moment Channel 10

"I'm doing really well... Thank you for your love and support, I really appreciate it," she told the audience.

She told the panel that she believes she is done with the disease.

"My last MRI, which is an exam where they look inside, things are shrinking and going away, or staying the same, and I'm living well with it and feeling great," she said.