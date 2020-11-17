Olivia Newton John (pictured) previously responded to claims Grease is “sexist”, after her iconic character was criticised for undergoing a sexy transformation. Getty

“I know there were some criticisms about me wanting to change to be like him but they forget that he wanted to change to be what I wanted. It's a movie and it's a fun story and I have never taken that too seriously,” Olivia began.

For those who haven’t seen the film, Olivia’s good girl character Sandy ultimately undergoes a dramatic makeover to win over her rebellious beau.

But as the 72-year-old told the Loose Women panel, her character chose to have a makeover despite her beau Danny, played by John Travolta, insisting he'd ditch his bad boy persona.

Olivia said her character Sandy (left) choose to have a makeover despite her beau Danny (right), played by John Travolta, insisting he'd ditch his bad boy persona. Getty

She then reflected on the success of the film, which still attracts fans more than 40 years after its original release, saying she couldn’t have imagined its longevity.

“I mean, the stage show had been a huge success for a long time so there was a lot of talk about the movie and it was a very popular show,” Olivia said.

“Nobody could have imagined the success the movie has enjoyed, especially all these years later - 41 years later and people are still talking about it! It's pretty amazing, I'm pretty lucky.”

Olivia’s comments came after she recently brushed off sexist claims, while speaking to The Guardian about whether the movie musical is inappropriate in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Getty

Olivia’s comments came after she recently brushed off sexist claims, while speaking to The Guardian about whether the movie musical is inappropriate in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

“It’s a story from the 50s where things were different. Everyone forgets that, at the end, he changes for her, too. There’s nothing deep in there about the #MeToo movement,” Olivia told the British publication.

“It’s just a girl who loves a guy, and she thinks if she does that, he’ll like her,” she said, referring to her character ditching her “girl next door” image.

“And he thinks if he does that, she’ll like him. I think that’s pretty real. People do that for each other. It was a fun love story,” she added.