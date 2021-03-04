Fans are baffled by Olivia's latest fraud claim. Getty

Fans were quick to call the actor out for her seemingly unnecessary alarm.

"But it's a fanpage." one user wrote.

"We luv you but it does say "FANPAGE!!" Lots of other stars have pages made of them!!!" another added.

"Bestie it says fan page." a third chimed in.

And a fourth fan went for a different approach to calm the singer's nerves. "Relax honey, the 5 followers is a good enough clue."

Olivia urged her fans to block and report a fanpage. Instagram

This isn't the first time Olivia has warned her fans of fraud.

Back in November last year, after a company allegedly attempted to use her name to sell Cannabidiol (better known as CBD oil), the Xanadu star took to Instagram to urge fans not to buy into the scam.

“FRAUD ALERT!!!! It has come to our attention that there is a company online ( ) falsely promoting and selling a CBD oil they claim is “Olivia Newton-John’s CBD oil.”

The post goes on to allege that the product is "completely false and fraudulent” and advises fans to report the company spruiking the product.

“If you see them, or any other company claiming Olivia is promoting their product on your social media pages, please report them to the site you are on,” the message stated.

Olivia lives with her husband John Easterling in California. Instagram

Although quick to deny any association with CBD products, Olivia has long endorsed the use of medicinal cannabis for cancer patients. As a breast cancer survivor herself, the 72-year-old actress has admitted to using medicinal cannabis that her husband John Easterling grows at their California home.

But while the Cannabidiol in Olivia's name warranted a warning, we're not sure if a fanpage should ring the same alarm bells.