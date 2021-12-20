Following a lifetime in ONJ’s shadow, Chloe plans to reinvent her brand. Getty

Although Chloe is devoted to her 73-year-old mum, she has never understood why she hasn’t lived up to her legacy.

“Chloe’s problem is she loves her mother more than she loves herself,” the source continues. “She was like that as a child ... always refusing to take compliments.”

The insider believes Chloe has long struggled to establish an identity outside of Olivia’s shadow.

"Chloe’s problem is she loves her mother more than she loves herself." Getty

She was born during the Grease legend’s 11-year marriage to Xanadu dancer, Matt Lattanzi, 62. Their ill-fated union ended in 1995, three years after Olivia’s cancer diagnosis.

“It was an awful time for the family,” says the insider, who muses that perhaps it was this that gave Chloe a distorted on-a-pedestal view of her mum.

“The fear of losing her mother to cancer only intensified those feelings, so what was a healthy love for her mother became abnormally elevated – and along with it, her sense of inadequacy.”

Both her parents have high-profile careers, so Chloe has struggled to forge her path. Getty

In the years that followed, Chloe publicly struggled with anorexia, along with a drug addiction that landed her in rehab in 2013.

Since then she’s courageously clawed her way back, competing on Dancing with the Stars, releasing music and settling down with fiancé James Driskill in Oregon, near where her father lives.

Of course, she’s still close with Olivia, who’s based in Santa Ynez with her husband, John Easterling, and is living with stage four breast cancer.