Although Chloe is devoted to her 73-year-old mum, she has never understood why she hasn’t lived up to her legacy.
“Chloe’s problem is she loves her mother more than she loves herself,” the source continues. “She was like that as a child ... always refusing to take compliments.”
The insider believes Chloe has long struggled to establish an identity outside of Olivia’s shadow.
She was born during the Grease legend’s 11-year marriage to Xanadu dancer, Matt Lattanzi, 62. Their ill-fated union ended in 1995, three years after Olivia’s cancer diagnosis.
“It was an awful time for the family,” says the insider, who muses that perhaps it was this that gave Chloe a distorted on-a-pedestal view of her mum.
“The fear of losing her mother to cancer only intensified those feelings, so what was a healthy love for her mother became abnormally elevated – and along with it, her sense of inadequacy.”
In the years that followed, Chloe publicly struggled with anorexia, along with a drug addiction that landed her in rehab in 2013.
Since then she’s courageously clawed her way back, competing on Dancing with the Stars, releasing music and settling down with fiancé James Driskill in Oregon, near where her father lives.
Of course, she’s still close with Olivia, who’s based in Santa Ynez with her husband, John Easterling, and is living with stage four breast cancer.
If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call The Butterfly Foundation's national helpline on 1800 33 4673 or visit their website, call the National Alcohol and Other Drug hotline 1800 250 015 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!