Olivia and Chloe were all smiles as they announced their latest venture. Instagram

"We are going to be doing something really fun together," Olivia started the video, "we’re going to do a song together".

Olivia continued, "you guys have been asking for it so we’re going to do it again, and again and again and again. It's our favourite thing in the world to do".

The singers ended the video by wishing their followers good health and asking them to stay safe during these crazy times.

"Hope all of you are doing well staying healthy and courageous and fearless in your life. We’re sending you all the best," Chloe said.

"Lots of love, stay safe everybody," he mother added.

Since announcing the project, Olivia has opened up about what working with her daughter means to her.

"We're going to do a song together," Olivia revealed. Paul Redmond/Getty

"Working with my daughter @chloelattanziofficial is so special to me! We hope you enjoy our new song "Window in the Wall" releasing this Friday." Olivia wrote on Instagram, along with a snap of the single cover.

Needless to say fans are excited about the Grease star's new duet.

"So happy to hear you singing again!" one fan commented.

"New music from you is always a gift." added another.

"Mother and daughter unconditional love." wrote a third.

Chloe also shared the exciting news with her followers, though she went about it a little differently than her mum.

"#window in the wall" Chloe wrote on Instagram as she posed. Instagram

#window in the wall @therealonj" Chloe wrote simply alongside a snap of the Dancing With The Stars alum posing in a bright gold and sequin-ed outfit, while wearing quite the pumps.

Though they couldn't be more different when it comes to their Instagram content, it's clear that mother and daughter get on like a house on fire. And we're so keen to hear their new tune!