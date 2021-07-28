After a sweet reunion, Olivia Newton-John has been forced to bid a sad farewell to her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, as she heads home. Getty

As Chloe's luscious locks fell onto her mum's shoulder, Olivia was admiring her hair being long for once, while Chloe pointed out that she was now a brunette.

The mother-daughter duo ended the video with a message directly to their fans.

"We love you guys," Chloe said to camera.

"Take care of yourselves," Olivia added.

The Xanadu star accompanied the footage with a sweet caption, writing, "Loved having my beautiful girl @chloelattanziofficial staying with me - sad to her going home - but excited about her beautiful new music!".

Olivia has revealed that her relationship with Chloe has evolved over the years. Instagram

The sweet post was soon flooded with messages of support from dedicated fans.

"This is such a wonderful video!! You both look absolutely stunning & im so excited for Chloe’s new music," one user wrote.

"You two make me so happy! love you both so much can’t wait to hear Chloe’s amazing music," another added.

"I love you Olivia! And your lovely daughter too! Always praying for your good health," a third penned.

Olivia and Chloe recently admitted to New Idea that, though they have gone through hard times, their relationship has grown stronger than ever.

“Chloe is an adult and our relationship has evolved. We have a wonderful time together,” confirmed Olivia.

Meanwhile, Chloe is happy to see her mother thriving, despite her ongoing battle with breast cancer.

“When I see her glowing, that’s the most reassuring and powerful thing,” Chloe said.