Aussie sweetheart Olivia Newton-John (left) and daughter Chloe Lattanzi (right) have made a surprising confession about the iconic film Grease. Getty

“I’m going to bring up something controversial Olivia, really controversial,” Fitzy told the mother-daughter duo.

“We interviewed John Travolta at the G’day LA event at the start of last year in 2020, Sarah here who works on the show Olivia think that Grease 2 was better than the original.”

Co-host, and soon-to-be star of Celebrity Apprentice Australia, Michael "Wippa" Wipfli then chimed in: “Oh god,” before Sarah added: “I am so sorry Olivia… oh wow!”

The embarrassed radio star then went on to explain how Fitzy had even dished the piece of information to Olivia’s Grease co-star John Travolta while on the red carpet.

Olivia (pictured left in the film Grease) dished a surprising fact about the sequel which makes it special. Getty

“Fitzy told John Travolta on the red carpet and he just turned and said ‘no you didn’t’ and then Michelle Pfeiffer walked right behind him and I almost died,” Sarah confessed.

Despite her embarrassment, Chloe then chimed in: “you have every right to your opinion,” before mum Olivia dished a surprising fact about the sequel which makes it special.

When Wippa asked the iconic songstress whether or not she had seen the 1982 sequel, which starred Michelle Pfeiffer, she said yes, before revealing Chloe’s dad starred in the film.

“My dad is in it,” Chloe added, referring to Matt Lattanzi, before Sarah asked which role he played.

The mother-daughter duo were discussing their new duet, Window in the Wall, when the radio hosts revealed a shock revelation. Getty

“Just one of the good-looking guys!” Chloe quipped, before Sarah went on to say that she will now have to go back and re-watch the film and look out for Matt.

Wippa then concluded by commenting on how wonderful it is that Olivia and John have endured such a long-lasting friendship as result of them starring in Grease together.

“I love how this iconic film cemented such a strong relationship between you and John and that respect that you have for each other. It’s a great story,” he told the star.

“It was a beyond imaginable response to a movie forty or something years later and we like each other anyway, we are great friends, we stayed friends,” she said.