Olivia and Chloe are closer than ever. Instagram

“Chloe is an adult and our relationship has evolved. We have a wonderful time together,” confirms Olivia.

“One of the greatest gifts of the pandemic has been being able to spend time with Chloe because neither of us has been able to go anywhere or do anything!”

The Aussie songstress lives on her ranch in California, while Chloe is usually based in Portland, Oregon.

Meanwhile, Chloe is happy just to see her mother thriving, despite her ongoing battle with breast cancer.

“When I see her glowing, that’s the most reassuring and powerful thing,” says Chloe.

The pandemic has allowed mother and daughter to spend more time together. Getty

The pair have now reached such a good place that they recently teamed up for a new duet, Window in the Wall.

The upbeat track is about finding unity in troubled times, but it’s also a testament to the evolution of their mother-daughter connection.

“We inspire each other and love to spend time together being creative,” says Olivia.

The famous family announced their new project on social media via a joint video.

"We are going to be doing something really fun together," Olivia started the video, "we’re going to do a song together".

Olivia continued, "You guys have been asking for it so we’re going to do it again, and again and again and again. It's our favourite thing in the world to do".

Olivia and Chloe have recently teamed up for a new duet, Window In The Wall. Instagram

The singers ended the video by wishing their followers good health and asking them to stay safe during these crazy times.

Speaking about working with her daughter on the new track, Olivia told her Instagram followers it was so “special” to work with Chloe on the new tune.

And, needless to say, the duo’s fans were excited to see the mother-daughter collab.

"So happy to hear you singing again!" one fan commented.

"New music from you is always a gift." added another.

"Mother and daughter unconditional love." wrote a third.

