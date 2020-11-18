"I am probably one of those people who is living beyond cancer, living beyond probably what people expected to happen," Olivia (pictured) said. ONJ Foundation

On Wednesday morning, Olivia’s management wrote: “FRAUD ALERT!!!! It has come to our attention that there is a company online (WomenClothingBeauty.com) falsely promoting and selling a CBD oil they claim is “Olivia Newton-John’s CBD oil.”

The post goes on to allege that the product is "completely false and fraudulent” and advises fans to report the company spruiking the product.

“If you see them, or any other company claiming Olivia is promoting their product on your social media pages, please report them to the site you are on,” the message stated.

Although quick to deny any association with CBD products, Olivia has long endorsed the use of medicinal cannabis for cancer patients.

As a breast cancer survivor herself, the 72-year-old actress has admitted to using medicinal cannabis that her husband John Easterling grows at their California home.

Earlier this year, during Breast Cancer Awareness month, Olivia launched the ONJ foundation to advocate for “kinder” treatments for cancer.

Speaking in a video introducing the foundation, the actress shared her story, saying: “I knew immediately something was wrong."

She continued: “I had a mammogram. The mammogram was benign and I had a needle biopsy that was also benign. I don’t say this to scare women, but you have to just trust your instincts.”

The star was originally diagnosed in 1992, 2013 and then again in 2017.

Fortunately, earlier this year, Olivia told Channel Nine’s Today Show she was “feeling great”. What's more, according to the actress, it’s because of the medicinal cannabis.

“If I hadn’t had the experience I’m having with cannabis, I wouldn’t be able to talk about it,” Olivia told The Sunday Telegraph.

The Xanadu star even went as far as to claim: “I have seen the incredible beauty of plants and their healing abilities.”

That said, despite advocating for kinder cancer treatments, particularly in Australia, Olivia claims she has no association with the CBD products mentioned in her Instagram post.