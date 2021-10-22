Olivia was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. Getty

Hoda revealed in the segment that she had also suffered from breast cancer in the past.

“We’re sisters,” Olivia told her.

“Anyone that goes on this journey with cancer, it’s unknown destinations and surprises and turns,” she reflected.

The pair also discussed Olivia’s 1981 song, Physical, which is about to reach its fortieth anniversary. A deluxe edition of the song will be released in celebration, and in hope of raising awareness for breast cancer.

WATCH: Olivia Newton-John watches Physical TikTok. Story continues below.

Olivia has also partnered with Crunch Fitness to raise money for her Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which she began in order to raise money for research into plant-based cancer therapies.

The challenge will be setting a world record for the most leg raises done by a number of people at the same time.

“I doubt I could even lift my leg now,” she joked during an appearance on Entertainment Tonight while discussing the fundraiser.

Olivia at the annual Wellness Walk in Melbourne in 2018. Getty

She went into remission, only for it to return in 2013 and then again in 2017, where it had progressed to stage four, and was detected in her bones.

“I consider every day a gift,” she told Hoda.

“None of us know what our path is or how long our lives are going to be, but when you’ve had a diagnosis of cancer, every day is a gift.

“You have to have that inner belief that you will be okay, and sometimes it’s hard … I have a lot of belief in something bigger than us, whatever that is,” she said.