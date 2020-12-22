Married for twelve years, Olivia and John share a sweet smooch under the mistletoe. Instagram

“While everyone is preparing for the holidays, did you know that mistletoe isn’t just for getting a kiss from that special someone at Christmas?” Olivia wrote in her caption.

“Mistletoe has had a long history of medicinal applications for centuries and, modern day scientists are now exploring its use as a treatment for colon cancer! #ONJFoundationFund”

Earlier this year, during Breast Cancer Awareness month, Olivia launched the ONJ foundation to advocate for “kinder” treatments for cancer.

Speaking in a video introducing the foundation, the actress shared her own breast cancer survival story, detailing the moments after she was first diagnosed.

Olivia opened up about her cancer journey during a video introducing her ONJ Foundation. ONJ Foundation

“I knew immediately something was wrong,” Olivia said.

“I had a mammogram. The mammogram was benign and I had a needle biopsy that was also benign. I don’t say this to scare women, but you have to just trust your instincts.”

The star was originally diagnosed in 1992, 2013 and then again in 2017. Throughout her harrowing journey, Olivia has found a rock in her husband John Easterling.

Olivia and John met at an environmental show back in the early 90s. The pair were then friends for 17 years before their feelings blossomed into something more.

Olivia admitted that her and John's relationship has only grown stronger over the years. Instagram

As a plant medicine researcher, John grows herbal remedies for his wife in the couple’s Californian home.

The Australian icon has since opened up about their strong relationship amid such a terrible ordeal.

“I love learning from John about the plants and what they do to help people,” Olivia told Good Housekeeping back in September last year.

“I think our relationship has gotten stronger, even though I didn’t think it could get stronger.”

John also shared his sweet feelings towards Olivia and their charming relationship, stating “It just gets better… Olivia’s doing astonishingly well. It’s a long trip, and it’s beautiful.”

