Home And Away star and Australian actress Olivia Deeble is officially a Disney Princess in the first look trailer for her new Disney+ movie, Secret Society Of Second Born Royals.
WATCH: The first trailer for Secret Society Of Second Born Royals on Disney+.
Olivia left her role as Raffy in beloved drama Home And Away in 2019, and soon after scored the role of a lifetime in the Disney film as Princess Roxana.
The movie is set to debut on the streaming platform from July 17 and follows a group of teens who are all second in line to their respective thrones.
Being a second-born of royal lineage comes with special abilities (read: superpowers) that requires the teens to become part of a longstanding tradition of “covertly keeping the peace” and protecting their royal families.
Under the guidance of Instructor James (played by Pitch Perfect’s Skylar Astin) the “royal recruits must learn to harness their newfound powers and work together as a team before they can save the world.”
Olivia looks gorgeous as Princess Roxanna.
Filmed in Toronto, Olivia left Australia just two weeks after finishing up on the set of Summer Bay, to join the cast of the Disney+ production.
"I was aware my contract was ending, so I started auditioning for things, then the Disney audition came through and I really loved the role," Olivia told TV WEEK of her big move.
"Two weeks after [finishing] shooting Home And Away, I left to go to Canada."
"I loved being in a new city," Olivia revealed.
Olivia with her co-star, Peyton Elizabeth Lee.
"[Filming] was amazing and so different, too. Home And Away is very fast-paced – it was nice to have that time to do longer shots [on Secret Society Of Second Born Royals]."
As for the two character Raffy and Roxanna, Olivia revealed they couldn’t be more different.
"The make-up was so different, and hair and the outfits – that was so nice," Olivia said. "Raffy and Roxana are two very different girls."