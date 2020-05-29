Olivia looks gorgeous as Princess Roxanna. Instagram

Filmed in Toronto, Olivia left Australia just two weeks after finishing up on the set of Summer Bay, to join the cast of the Disney+ production.

"I was aware my contract was ending, so I started auditioning for things, then the Disney audition came through and I really loved the role," Olivia told TV WEEK of her big move.

"Two weeks after [finishing] shooting Home And Away, I left to go to Canada."

"I loved being in a new city," Olivia revealed.

Olivia with her co-star, Peyton Elizabeth Lee. Instagram

"[Filming] was amazing and so different, too. Home And Away is very fast-paced – it was nice to have that time to do longer shots [on Secret Society Of Second Born Royals]."

As for the two character Raffy and Roxanna, Olivia revealed they couldn’t be more different.

"The make-up was so different, and hair and the outfits – that was so nice," Olivia said. "Raffy and Roxana are two very different girls."