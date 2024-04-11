OJ Simpson has died aged 76. Getty

Last year, Simpson announced he had been diagnosed with cancer, then in February revealed that he was undergoing chemotherapy for prostate cancer.

After initially being acquitted in the 1995 trial for the murder of his former wife and her friend, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, Simpson was then found responsible for their deaths in a civil lawsuit. Later he was imprisoned for kidnapping and armed robbery.

Simpson was found responsible for the deaths of his ex-wife and her friend in a civil lawsuit. Getty

Ronald Goldman's father Fred shared his thoughts following the news of Simpson's death, saying it was "no great loss".

"The only thing I have to say is it's just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years," he told NBC news.

"It's no great loss to the world. It's a further reminder of Ron's being gone."

Simpson was represented by lawyer Robert Kardashian. Getty

Caitlyn Jenner, whose ex-wife Kris Jenner was once married to the lawyer who defended Simpson in court, Robert Kardashian, wrote "Good riddance" on X (formerly Twitter).

Former American basketballer Magic Johnson wrote that he and his family were praying for OJ Simpson’s children and grandchildren following his passing.

"I know this is a difficult time," he wrote.