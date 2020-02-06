Josh Reynolds and the woman who claimed she was Arabella De Busso

According to 9 News, De Busso is at the centre of footage that was leaked last month of Reynolds shouting at her. She claims he assaulted her, but he plans use evidence from her parents and six former boyfriends to fight assault charges laid against him.

The claims of lying come after her mother and another ex-boyfriend came forward with allegations the model has been lying about her identity.

De Busso's mother, Isobel Preusker, told 9News her daughter's real name is Donna Preusker - and claims she's gone by fake names including Belladonna Di Donato, Bella Melbourne, and Donna Barcelona.

"What's been happening is just devastating to a lot of people...she needs to be stopped," Isobel said.

Reynolds and De Busso even had a gender reveal for twin boys before De Busso said she suffered a miscarriage.

At the time the 30-year-old NRL star was devastated by the news.

“How do I comfort her when I’m struggling myself because it is a lot harder I think for females because they go through it, they (the babies) are growing inside of them,” Reynolds told 7NEWS in 2019.

“I was really shocked but I really wanted to be a man and be there for her.”