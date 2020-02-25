-
Noosa's beloved albino bush turkey
As rare as hen's teeth ...
A rare, white albino bush turkey has been spotted in Noosa, Queensland.
It's not known if the unusual bird (which are usually black) is the town's "mascot" Albi or another bird also born with the genetic disorder.
Last July, Albi was hit be a car in the town, but according to local reports at the time he was "doing quite well", according to Noosa News.
An eye-witness said: "The bird was scratching around on the main thoroughfare of Noosa, and like all the other turkeys in town, of which there are many, it was very habituated to people.
"It looked about half to two-thirds grown."
True albinism is very rare in birds and most albino birds born in the wild will die soon after birth.
