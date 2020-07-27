Like everyone in Victoria, Rebecca Maddern has been in lockdown. Instagram/Nine

Rebecca is isolating at home with her husband, Trent Miller, and 2-year-old daughter, Ruby.

“Ruby’s only little for a short time,” Rebecca says. “So, we’re really lucky we have all this quality time together.”

The presenter and her husband conceived Ruby through IVF after several failed attempts.

Two years on, she gushes about motherhood, saying, “it’s brilliant”.

The Ninja Warrior co-host has a warning for everyone outside of the COVID-19-ravaged Victoria. Instagram/Nine

“She’s such a gorgeous, divine human being and I often remark to my husband, and he says the same, ‘I think we’re in trouble, because we love her too much,’” Rebecca gushes.

Even Ninja Warrior was impacted by COVID-19, with Rebecca forced to skip two days of filming while she waited for the results of a test after coming into contact with colleague Richard Wilkins, who tested positive.

Shane Crawford stepped in for Rebecca, who fortunately tested negative, and when Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff went back to England, Shane returned to the show.

As for the competition, Rebecca says it’s as fierce as ever. In fact, she believes the course is so tricky it’s almost “unfair” to the ninjas.

“Obstacles 4, 5 and 6 use the same body parts, which means by the end their bodies are absolutely screaming,” she says. “Only the best get through.”

But the big question is, can anyone tame Mt Midoriyama for the first time? “This season is like no other,” Rebecca teases.

