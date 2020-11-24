Nicole on set of The Undoing with her youngest children. Getty

Nicole also made some rare, candid remarks about growing up in Sydney, admitting that as a child, she had nowhere near the amount of privilege she does today.

“I've always been aware of privilege because both my parents came from nothing,” she confessed.

“When we moved to America, we had nothing. My parents had to go to the Salvation Army and get a donated mattress, which we all slept on, while my mum helped put my dad through his PhD as he came from a very poor family.”

The actress also spoke about her country music star husband's tough childhood.

“I also married a man who's totally self-made and came from a background where he said every brick in his house is a gig. He grew up on a farm, literally in a shed. They didn't have bedrooms. Four of them lived in a shed that subsequently burned down. They have talked of a community that came and helped their family because they had nothing.”

“I've always been aware of privilege because both my parents came from nothing.” Getty

Keith previously spoke to Stellar about how he became "creatively paralysed" during lockdown in his Nashville home.

"I didn't do well with it. I just wanted to get in my trackies, sit on the couch and watch TV with Nic and the kids, and do nothing," he confessed.

"I did that [nothing] for a while. The family got super-tight during that period."

The award-winning country music star, who is based with his family in Byron Bay, added that his only struggle has been being separated from his mum and brother in Queensland.

"Nic's mum and sister, and her kids and husband, are around. All the kids and cousins have got each other, which is really nice."

The Kidman/Urban family are based in Byron Bay. Instagram

Nicole is currently filming the TV adaptation of the Aussie novel Nine Perfect Strangers in the northern NSW coastal town.

The award-winning actress shared a snap from the Byron hinterlands on Instagram this weekend dressed in a crop top and leggings and fans couldn't get over her youthful looks.

"Lady, do you ever age or just get better every day?" one fan questioned?

"How do you look like you are still in your 20’s??? Gorgeous!!" exclaimed another.