In her acceptance speech, Nicole made reference to the "big, big love" she felt for her husband and two daughters.

As she gestured to them in the crowd, she told the audience "Right there is the love of my life and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."

"This is all because of you and I love you so much," she added."

"There's no place like home, as they say, click click. You're my home."

That same month, the 56-year-old actress described her daughters as "divine" in an interview with PEOPLE for the magazine's 50th anniversary.

"They're just lovely people," she lamented.

Over her career, the starlet has long been vocal about her fertility struggles, previously revealing to our sister publication Marie Claire in 2021 that she had always wanted a big family.

"I wish I'd had more children, but I wasn't given that choice."

"I would've loved 10 kids. I love mothering, I love kids: They're quirky, funny, and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way."

After adopting her two eldest children in the 90s, Nicole went on to welcome her first biological child (Sunday) on July 7, 2008.

Her second daughter (Faith) with her country singer husband arrived into the world via surrogate three years later on December 29, 2011.

"We were in a place of desperately wanting another child, and this opportunity arose for us, and I couldn't get pregnant," she said in a 60 Minutes interview that same year.

Four years later, Nicole made the candid confession that she wished she had met her husband sooner than she did so they could have had more kids together without the fear of her biological clock.

"I wish I could have met him much earlier and had way more children with him," the mother-of-two shared with Vogue.

"But I didn't. I mean, if I could have had two more children with him, that would have been just glorious. But, as Keith says, 'The wanting mind, Nicole. Shut it down.'"

When the girls were young, the family relocated from Sydney to Nashville, Tennessee for her father's country music career.

"My daughters are Nashvillians! They have a southern drawl!" Nicole shared with PEOPLE in 2016.

"They have some Aussie. They have an unusual mix. They're hybrids."

The family also regularly visits their 45-hectare multimillion-dollar estate in NSW's Southern Highlands as well as a huge 'mega-penthouse' in Sydney's prestigious latitude building.

While their careers take them to various corners of the globe, the proud parents say their family always comes first.

"At this stage in our lives, it's what works for our family and what works for our own joy," Nicole shared with the same publication three years later.

