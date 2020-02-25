RELATED: Nicki Minaj ‘confirms’ she is dating Eminem

Nicki Minaj Before And After The Fame

Despite being under the public eye with over 107 million followers on Instagram, Nicki has kept details of her private life hidden in plain sight. We’ve done a bit of digging, and it turns out that she’s got a lot of secrets – so maybe cosmetic surgeries are part of them. Let’s not forget about the mugshots that surfaced showing her arrest for possession of a weapon in 2003!

Getty

In an interview with E Online, she admitted that she wasn’t always so flashy and fierce. “Before my first album, I used to have a natural look. Only my really underground followers knew that side of me.” Nowadays, the ‘Super Bass’ lady boss is famous for her chart-topping hits, out-of-this-world fashion, colourful wigs, and controversial twerking performances. But is she really shaking what her mum gave her – or are they the creations of plastic surgeons?

Nicki Minaj Before And After Plastic Surgery

Nicki has come a long way from her humble beginnings in the Bronx. From Red Lobster waitress to glamorous Hip Hop legend, we’re here to see how she’s grown in more ways than one. Here’s a timeline that shows some drastic changes since she made it big in 2009 with all the pictures to back it up!

1. Nose Job (2009)

Judging from her old photos, Nicki has always had a sharp nose – but why does it look slimmer? She chalks it up to the power of contouring! In a 2013 interview with Extra’s Renee Bargh, she addressed the issues head-on.

“They’ll see contour and they’ll think you had surgery on your nose, no no no, look at ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and you’ll see how you can make your nose look any shape you want. When people see my makeup they think all types of crazy things that I’m doing to my skin, but it’s makeup.”

Getty

2. Teeth Surgery (2010)

When she debuted her Pink Friday album, she was more than happy to flash her pearly whites on the red carpet! On a piece with The Guardian, the interviewer asked her if her teeth were natural, and she clapped back with a reply, asking: “Are your teeth natural?” Most likely, she’s gone to the dentist for veneers to give her that megawatt smile!

Getty

3. Boob Job (2010 - 2017)

Over the years, Nicki’s boobs have gotten bigger and bigger, leading some of us to believe that she’s had several breast augmentation procedures. If you look at her photos and videos from the past decade, you’ll notice how they seem to magically defy gravity no matter what! While Nicki hasn’t spoken up about it, her daring photos speak louder than words.

5. Butt Implants (2010 - 2015)

Her assets are so huge that they’ve given her tons of wardrobe malfunctions and problems fitting into costumes! One time, TMZ reported that her butt “exploded” while she was performing on stage during one of her concerts. Talk about a bummer!

Since then, Nicki has mentioned nothing about implants, but Beverly Hills surgeon Dr David Feldmar gave Radar his two cents. “It does appear that she’s had some sort of augmentation in the gluteal area. It looks like she had gluteal implants placed, or perhaps got fat injections.”

6. Hip Surgery (2016)

Nicki is quite petite with her 5’2” frame, and it looks like her legs are proportionately thinner compared to the rest of her body. To balance out her proportions with the junk in her trunk, she may have transferred fat into the sides of her hips to give her curvaceous figure a boost!

Getty

7. Botox (2017 - 2019)

Now in her mid 30s, it looks like Nicki doesn’t have a wrinkle in sight! Does she have an amazing skin regimen we don’t know about? Maybe not. Some people suspect that Nicki got a face lift with the help of fillers, which could explain why her face is so damn flawless!

Getty

Nicki Blasted On Twitter

An anonymous account with the name @LittoThot put Nicki on blast when she tweeted about her dad performing surgical procedures on the Barb. It all sounds rather tragic, but we’re sceptical about her outrageous claims. However, the shady tweet didn’t stop fans from obsessing over the hot topic on Twitter. Check out the quote and judge for yourself!

Plastic or Fantastic?

Even with the controversy surrounding her appearance, she doesn’t let it affect her confidence, telling Extra: “I don’t mind the questions, I don’t mind the fascination...But I’ve said this before, it doesn’t define me. So, I try my best not to focus my energy on it. Like, if you guys focus energy on and spend energy on it, I don’t mind it. You know, people are sitting in the barbershop talking about my butt, it’s conversational. That’s what people are gonna do. As long as they’re talking about Nicki Minaj, I’m good.”

She recently married Kenneth Perry after dating for only a year, but we’re happy to see that she’s found someone who loves her for who she is – inside and out!

Baby Got Back

Has Nicki reached her final form? We may never know – but her style, music, and signature physique continue to evolve with her successful music career. Whether you think she’s keeping it real or not, the rumours keep sliding off like water on plastic.

