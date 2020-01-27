Nick Kyrgios pays touching tribute to Kobe Bryant at Australian Open Getty

Kyrgios is known to wear basketball jerseys while warming up for matches.

Despite being a devout Boston Celtics fan – one of the Lakers’ most prominent rivals – Kyrgios donned the Bryant jersey in a touching nod.

The sporting world was rocked by the news that Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, had died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in California.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed nine people on board had been killed.

Other tennis players to make public tributes to the star athlete included Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff.

Bryant, who ended his NBA career in April 2016, is survived by his wife Vanessa.

He entered the NBA straight out of high school and spent his entire career at the Los Angeles Lakers and is almost certain to enter the Hall of Fame when eligible.