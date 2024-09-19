  •  
Queen Margrethe hospitalised and forced to cancel royal appearance

The Danish royal household has confirmed.
Queen Margrethe of Denmark was hospitalised following a fall at Fredensborg Castle.

The news was confirmed by a Danish royal spokesperson, informing the local press that the 84-year-old has been admitted to Denmark’s university hospital to be monitored.

“According to the circumstances, the Queen is doing well but was admitted for observation for the time being,” the head of communications, Lene Balleby, said.

The nature of Queen Margrethe’s fall remains unknown. (Credit: Getty)

Details of the fall were not provided and no further comments have been made. It also remains unknown how long the former monarch will remain at Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen’s largest public hospital.

However, a future royal engagement has been removed from the royal calendar.

Margrethe was set to attend a special event honoring the 75th anniversary of the Department of Archaeology at Aarhus University on Friday.

queen mary king frederik
Mary and Frederik and now King and Queen of Denmark. (Credit: Getty)

Queen Margrethe abdicated the throne on January 14, 2024. Citing age and health issues, the Queen explained that she made the decision to abdicate after having back surgery in early 2023

“The surgery naturally gave rise to thinking about the future — whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation,” she said at the time.

Margrethe was Queen of Denmark for 52 years, making her Denmark’s longest-serving monarch. However, following her abdication, Aussie-born Princess Mary became Queen Mary of Denmark.

Margrethe continued to bear the title of Her Majesty Queen Margrethe.

