Have a Dyson vacuum or hair tool at the top of your 2024 wish list? Looking for a quality gift for someone you love? Well, we have some great news.

Dyson can be costly, which is why we are excited to announce it has dropped a whole bunch of deals during its EOFY Dyson sales.

The cult-favourite brand is known for its high-quality and innovative solutions to every day home and beauty problems, which is why we are always on the hunt for the best deals and bargains to score our favourite Dyson products, without breaking the bank.

Below, we roundup the best tech to shop in the latest Dyson sale.

The best Dyson sales to shop in Australia 2024

Dyson Airwrap Complete Long

$679 (usually $949) at Dyson

Style, dry, and tame unruly strands, all without heat. The Dyson Airwrap boasts worldwide appeal, and it’s easy to see why. Featuring various accessories and smart heat regulation, it caters to diverse hair textures and a whole range of styles.

Key features:

Six attachments for every style and hair type

No heat damage

Bi-directional long barrels to curl or wave 50 per cent more hair

Brushes to shape and volumise

Powerful blow-dryer that also hides flyaways

Comes with complimentary storage bag valued at $99

Also available at:

$679 at CATCH

$679 at Kogan

Dyson Corrale hair straightener

$597 (usually $699) at The Good Guys

If you’re looking for convenient and efficient straightening, you can’t go past the Dyson Corrale. This cordless straightener is known for its flexible copper plates and advanced no-heat damage technology, making it the perfect investment for anyone looking to tame their locks.

Key features:

Suitable for all hair types

OLED screen showing battery level, temperature control and more

Up to 30 minutes cord-free styling

Can be used with cord for longer run time

Auto shut-off after 10 minutes of inactivity

Also available at:

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

$749 (usually $1299) at Dyson

Light yet powerful, this vacuum cleaner works splendidly on both hard floors and carpet. It features a powerful suction to deep clean anywhere, as well as 60 minutes’ fade-free power and the latest hair de-tangling technology which automatically clears wrapped hair from the brush bar.

Key features:

Powerful suction across all surfaces

Three power modes

Up to 60 minutes of fade-free power

Quickly transforms to a handheld

‘Point and shoot’ hygienic bin emptying

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine cordless vacuum

$1499 (usually $1649) at The Good Guys

The Dyson Submarine is an all-in-one machine that removes dry, wet debris, fine dust and stains from floors. It’s engineered to clean tiles, stone, wood, ceramic, vinyl, linoleum and laminate floors without a hitch. Plus, its powerful and intelligent vacuum technology deep cleans all floor types, including hard floors, carpet and upholstery.

Key features:

Washes hard floors with clean water from start to finish

Automatically deep cleans on carpets and hard floors

Washes pet food and muddy paw prints from floor

Removes dry, wet debris, fine dust and stains simultaneously

Easy to push and pull even around corners and table legs

Spot cleans, removing stains and spills

Also available at:

$1549 at Myer

$1549 at Billy Guyatts

$1599 (usually $1649) at Dyson

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in fuchsia/iron

$486 (usually $649) at Dyson

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer boasts several features for various hair types. Its new Flyaway attachment hides flyaways for a sleek look. Multiple attachments cater to specific needs, like a diffuser for curls and a gentle air attachment for fine hair. It also offers powerful drying with intelligent heat control to minimise damage and promote hair health.

Key features:

No heat damage

Fast drying, with intelligent heat control

Five styling attachments, including the Flyaway attachment for a smooth, shiny finish

Powered by Dyson digital motor V9

Receive a complimentary Brush+Comb gift set valued at $69

Also available at:

Full list of retailers offering Dyson sales in 2024

Still haven’t found the Dyson product of your dreams? The below retailers are offering some sweet discounts on popular tools and tech during EOFY sales.

Why buy a Dyson?

Dyson products are known for their cutting-edge technology, superior performance and long-lasting durability. Whether it’s a powerful vacuum cleaner, air purifier or beauty tool, Dyson’s commitment to innovation ensures you’re getting the best in class.

All Dyson machines also come with a two-year warranty covering parts and labour, and a 45 day money back guarantee.

What is the EOFY sale in Australia?

The EOFY (End of Financial Year) marks the closing of fiscal books for businesses on June 30th. To prepare for a fresh start, many brands and retailers use this time to clear out old stock and make room for new arrivals. Thankfully, this translates to amazing deals for you!

With a little planning and some strategic shopping, you can score some incredible savings on a wide range of Dyson products, from hair tools and vacuum cleaners to heaters and air purifiers. So, dust off your shopping list and get ready to save big.

When is Dyson’s EOFY sale?

The Dyson EOFY sale kicked off on Thursday May 30 and finishes up on Sunday June 30, 2024.

But there’s no guarantee stock will last, so get in quick while you can!

