The arrival of daylight saving time is very exciting but can also be very confusing.

It’s almost October which means it’s almost time to change our clocks and trade in an hour of sleep for longer evenings filled with sunlight. We’re here to answer all your questions about daylight saving time and when it is happening in 2024.

When does daylight saving start in Australia?

Each year, at 2am on the first Sunday of October, daylight saving time kicks in. This year, daylight saving will start at 2am on October 6, 2024.

Do clocks go back or forward in October?

Clocks will move forward by one hour in October 2024. Though you don’t need to worry about changing the time on your smart devices, don’t forget about winding the hands on your analog clocks and your digital time on the microwave!

(Credit: Canva)

When does daylight saving end?

Each year, at 2am on the first Sunday of April, daylight saving time ends. Next year, daylight saving will end at 2am on April 6, 2025.

Do clocks go back or forward in April?

Clocks will go back by one hour in April, reverting back to shorter days as the colder weather begins to roll in.

Do all Australian states and territories observe daylight saving?

No! Surprisingly, only five out of the eight states and territories observe daylight savings.



On October 6, the clocks will move forward in ACT, NSW, SA, VIC and TAS, however, the clocks will stay the same in NT, QLD and WA.