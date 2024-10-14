While nothing beats the smell and aesthetic of a real Christmas tree, an artificial tree can be just as magical, and it’ll get you through many holiday seasons to come.

Other than longevity, there are plenty of great reasons to switch from a real tree to a faux one this Christmas.

Not only will you cut down on mess, waste, and environmental impact, but you’re also more likely to save some money in the long run. How good?

So, if you’re looking to decorate the home for Christmas this year, we’ve done the shopping for you and rounded up ten of the best artificial Christmas trees that help bring in the Christmas cheer for this season and beyond…

The best artificial Christmas trees 2024

Tips and tricks to find the perfect artificial Christmas tree for your home

Shape and size

Available in all shapes and sizes, from mammoth shopping centre trees to ones small enough for a bench top – anything is possible… well to a point. It is, however, important to consider your space before buying. Pull out the measuring tape and figure out the room’s capacity, after all the tree will become part of the furniture every holiday season. Another point to consider is the size of your storage space – remember a bigger tree is much harder to move and put away!

Pre-decorated

Though it is more common for smaller trees to come pre-decorated with assorted garlands and baubles, larger trees can be bought pre-decorated with more subtle accents – covered with snow or frost, embedded with berries, or of course twinkling lights. This is perfect for whether you are trying to achieve a minimalistic look with limited décor, or if you are working to load your tree with the whole nine yards.

Pre-lit

When it comes to decorating the tree, the excitement of putting everything together can quickly be taken away with the lengthy process of untangling the Christmas lights. If you are not looking to sacrifice your time in the light department this December, a pre-lit tree may be the solution you are looking for. In addition to saving your sanity, the meticulously even light display compliments the addition of any ornament added to the look.

PVC or PE…what even is the difference?

Typically manufactured from PVC or PE – polyethylene, the aesthetic of the tree and its needles do vary depending on the material. Both PVC and PE have their own benefits, and it simply comes down to deciding what you’re looking for when in the market for a new tree. If you are on the search for a more authentic look with a defined sculptured structure, PE is the way to go. Unlike PVC, needles on PE trees are integrated into the trees integrity – no more loose needles appearing around the house. Though not as realistic in their appearance, PVC trees will not fade, remaining a true green for years on end. Additionally, and maybe most importantly, PVC is fire resistant – preferable when Christmas lights are added into the mix.