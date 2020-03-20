Channel 10 has revealed that it’s been forced to postpone the next installment of Survivor as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Network Ten

“While this news is disappointing, the health and safety of everyone involved with the show is our number one priority.

“We will update everyone on when production will start as soon as we can,” the spokesperson said.

With filming initially scheduled to commence in late April, the reality show will reportedly be shelved indefinitely until the impact of the coronavirus is brought under control.

The postponement is the latest blow for Survivor fans, after it was revealed host Jonathan LaPaglia would not be appearing in the All Stars finale, when it was filmed this week.

A spokesperson from production company Endemol Shine Australia reportedly confirmed the news to The Daily Telegraph via a statement.

“Endemol Shine Australia is following Government directives as they are issued in preparation for the filming of Australian Survivor: All Stars Finale,” the spokesperson said at the time.

“The welfare of everyone involved in our shows is our number one priority so the filming will not have a live audience and host Jonathan LaPaglia will stay in the USA rather than travel to Australia.

“He will still be a part of the Finale via a satellite link from LA,” the spokesperson added.

Following the news of Jonathan’s absence, it was reported that Osher Gunsberg would step in as guest MC for the question and answer component of the finale.