According to PEOPLE, Beatrice is "very concerned about getting it right and making every effort to be a second mother" to her new stepson.

"She's totally devoted to him and talks about him all the time," a source told the publication.

"Bea is so caring, his happiness will always be her number one priority."

The last time a British royal became a stepmother was when Camilla Parker-Bowles married Prince Charles in 2005, and in doing so became Prince William and Prince Harry's stepmother.

Since her wedding, Princess Beatrice has also gained a new title.

According to The Express, the 31-year-old newlywed can now be referred to as an Italian Contessa or Nobile Donna, which translates as noble woman since Edo’s family descends from Italian aristocracy.

Edo is not only now a Count but he is also reportedly set to inherit the family's sprawling residence Villa Mapelli Mozzi in Casatenovo, Northern Italy.

The property is less than an hour away from Milan and boasts 13 bedrooms, an outdoor swimming pool and is surrounded by sprawling foliage.

Beatrice and Edo tied the knot at Windsor surrounded by 20 of their nearest and dearest due to coronavirus restrictions.

In a sweet snap shared by the Palace, it was revealed that the Queen and Prince Philip were in attendance but it's also been reported that the bride's parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson as well as her sister Princess Eugenie and brother-in-law Jack Brooksbank were there too.

Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. To make matters even sweeter, the tiara was the same piece that the Queen wore on her own 1947 wedding day.