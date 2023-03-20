The 'Bondi Bowl' and 'Avo Bowl' bring the burger flavours without the buns.
- by
Olga Scorer
Oporto lovers, rejoice! Known for their signature Bondi Burger, the iconic Aussie food chain brings you the same great flavour, without the bun.
For those wanting a lighter meal option, Oporto now have your bases covered with their newly-released Bondi Bowl and Avo Bowl.
As their top-seller, the Bondi Burger has been reimagined in a deconstructed form. With the same original chilli sauce and chicken fillets, the bowl includes feel-good favourites like edamame, kale, and mixed lettuce leaves.
Oporto CEO Samantha Bragg spoke on their new release saying, "We are excited to add a whole new take on the iconic Bondi Burger. It's a perfect bowl when you're looking for a premium option with that famous Oporto chilli kick."
Oporto's new Bondi Bowl.
Supplied
Joining their salad menu is the Avo Bowl! The vegetarian menu option, inspired by the Haloumi and Chicken Burger, combines grilled haloumi, mayo, lettuce, slaw, and tomato and capsicum relish. A veggie patty or chicken breast can also be added to round out the meal.
Oporto's new Halloumi and Avo Bowl.
Supplied
The two menu additions join the Pulled Chicken Bowl on Oporto's newly-created salad menu. Considering its success over the Summer months, the food retailer has built out their foray into the feel-good market.
