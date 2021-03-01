Pictured left to right: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton were previously known as “The Fab Four". Getty

But as Clive suggested, teaming the Wessexes with current heir apparent Prince Charles and his sister Princess Anne could be just what the monarchy needs right now.

“I think I can see a compatibility between Sophie and Edward and Charles and Anne,” Clive told the British publication, before suggesting Anne and Sophie’s bond would be strong.

Likening Prince Edward to his elder sister Anne, the royal author then went on to suggest that he would be well suited to taking on more responsibility in the wake of the Sussexes' absence.

Countess Sophie (left) and Prince Edward (right) have seemingly stepped up with their regal duties in recent months. Getty

“[Edward] has become a very dutiful member of the Royal Family, very agreeable person, he is very good at keeping quiet,” Clive said, referring to Edward trading his TV career for royal duty.

"When you talk about Princess Anne and her future role I think there is a closer connection to Edward [than her other brothers], because he is a safe pair of hand as she is," he added.

While there is no official word on a new fab four, the Earl and Countess of Wessex are just two of the seven remaining working royals who could be sought after.

Rumour has it a new Fab Four could include Prince Charles (left) and Princess Anne (right) Getty

Clive’s comments came after it was reported the Wessexes had helped fill the gap left by the Sussexes, when they joined Wills and Kate at an event to mark the finale of their train tour.

In December, the Cambridges reunited with senior members of the royal family at Windsor Castle after completing their tour of England, Scotland and Wales.

With the Countess and Prince Edward both aged 56, they are the second youngest working royal couple after Wills and Kate so it only seems fitting they should replace the Sussexes.