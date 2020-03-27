Bindi and Chandler Instagram/Animal Planet

The secret wedding received a massive backlash online.

"This is absolutely ridiculous and selfish," one person said.

"Very uncool. Putting her own wedding day ahead of many people’s lives. F**k right off," another added.

"Nice social distancing under those umbrellas?! Irresponsible and taking the p*ss doing it now, to avoid a rule. No best wishes for these newlyweds. Should be ashamed of yourselves," one wrote.

Another called on the police to get involved: "Break this up Queensland Police. This is photographic evidence that these people are not social distancing. What Bindi Irwin is doing is disgusting and the height of selfish entitlement."

"Wow. I guess Bindi Irwin's PR person and her common sense were off today with coronavirus? Having a wedding today screams selfish brat," another added.

Another said: "Doesn’t get much more selfish and entitled than the fast-tracked Bindi Irwin wedding amidst a government enforced national lockdown because of a deadly global health pandemic ... does it?"

In a post, after marrying Bindi wrote: "March 25th 2020 ❤️. We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now.

"We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding.

This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos.

"Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.

"Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens.

Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory.

"We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other.

"To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"

On Tuesday, Bindi posted a picture of herself with her father Steve Iriwn as a young child.

“Thank you for being my guiding light. You’re always with me,” the caption read.

The couple announced their engagement on Bindi’s 21st birthday in July 2019.

Bindi and Chandler have always wanted to marry at Australia Zoo with Bindi’s brother Robert walking her down the aisle.

“It’s where we met, it’s where we got engaged, it only makes sense we’d have it at Australia Zoo,” Chandler told Good Morning America.

Terri also recently spoke of her daughter’s special day.

“We want to acknowledge Steve by all of us lighting this candle for him, but you know, I guess in some ways it’s not necessary because Steve will be there anyway,” she told The Courier Mail.

“I believe the people we love always are. You know, if you are missing someone, I think it’s helpful to know that scientifically you can’t actually create or extinguish life, you can only change its form,” she said, adding, “so if you are grieving someone you loved very much, look to science and just remember that when you boil the kettle and steam comes out, it doesn’t mean the water has gone.”

