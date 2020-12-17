Rare footage of Kate (right) and Pippa (left) as children has emerged online. Getty

In the delightful video, a cheerful nine-year-old Kate smiles sweetly for the camera, as she makes her way outside to join the other members of the bridal party for photos.

Similarly, sister Pippa also makes her way outside but, unlike sister Kate, the seven-year-old seems a little less enthusiastic to be there.

The sisters' brother James was reportedly also in attendance - with the youngster acting as page boy, accompanying his siblings as they followed bride Miranda down the aisle.