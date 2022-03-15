Milkybar Easter Egg. Supplied

It comes after research by Nestlé found that only 1 in 4 Aussies admitted to separating out Easter egg packaging for recycling, compared to the rest of the year, when 62% commit to sorting their recycling.

It also revealed that while 90% of Aussies notice the amount of food packaging and half are looking for less packaging this Easter, just 5% of Aussies consider the amount of packaging waste as an important factor when purchasing Easter eggs.

While nearly half of the respondents were drawn to the biggest Easter egg box, a careful look at the shelves showed that bigger packaging doesn’t necessarily mean a bigger sized egg.

KitKat Easter Egg. Supplied

Nestlé packaging is clocking around just 19% of its Easter boxes, compared to around 41% packaging weight for the five top-selling boxed Easter eggs of similar net weight in Australia – meaning Aussies are getting a lot less packaging with their boxed gifting eggs.

Sustainability expert and Research Fellow at Monash Sustainable Development Institute Jenni Downes explained that on special occasions like Easter, many Australians continue to be attracted to bigger packaging - either consciously or unconsciously.

“The work by Nestlé in taking such a ‘counter-cultural’ step in the absence of an industry-wide commitment to do the same is both a brave and needed move,” Jenni said.

Freckles Easter Egg. Supplied

Director of Sustainability Margaret Stuart added: “We want to break the mould that says a bigger pack means a bigger egg. Using less packaging meant carefully considering every detail so we could deliver our Easter eggs in a fully recyclable box.”

“Across Nestlé, we are working to make all or packaging recyclable or reusable and reduce our virgin plastic use by a third by 2025, so getting the details right is critical. We need to be innovative.

“Easter, which sees a significant increase in chocolate gifting purchases, is a key time to shake up the category and start a conversation around packaging.”