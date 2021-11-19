Neil (left) was John's (right) bodyguard for 11 years. Supplied

With the success of season one, fans can expect a second instalment to come soon, and Neil says it will be even more compelling, with a few overseas underworld figures to come on as guests.

“It's going to be a lot more exciting with the guests who I'm bringing on because I'm going more in-depth,” he says.

The podcast, hosted by actor Salvatore Coco, covers everything from the nightclub scene to city gang wars, drugs, brawls, shootings and much, much more. There is no suggestion John has any involvement with criminal conduct.

Neil even details his harrowing mental health battle, one that saw him reach the point of attempting suicide after the pressures of his lifestyle proved to be too much.

“There was a lot of built-up pressure from what I was doing and, in the scene, and it was at that time there was a massive gang war,” he explains. “It just put a lot of pressure on me, and I just didn't know how to cope at the time.”

Neil's new podcast explores Sydney's underworld scene. Supplied

His own experiences are what inspired a new documentary, Was It Worth It, which will be distributed around schools in 2022 for the main purpose of mental health awareness.

“I'll be interviewing parents who've lost their children to suicide or even being killed as they've been in a gang,” Neil says.

“And I'll be going inside the prisons to talk to so-called gangsters or inmates about was it worth it, what they did, and their mental health.”

“Then I'll be going into the schools to talk to kids who were in gangs, through mental health too and see - some kids find it hard to talk to anybody, so I'll be going in there to try and open them up a little bit,” he adds.

Speaking candidly on his own mental health battle, Neil hopes to help others. Supplied

By sharing his own real and gritty experiences, Neil hopes to educate the younger generations on the reality of the underworld, and not the romanticised idea of it.

“These days, kids get caught up in the flashiness of seeing what these so-called gangsters do - the nice cars, the jewellery, expensive clothes - that's not all that it's meant to be,” he says.

“That's not it and that's what I'm trying to get through to some of these kids when I go to the schools to speak about it.”

Neil has also been working on a reality TV show for next year, which he says has "never, ever been done before".

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. Call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit their website.