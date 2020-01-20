Neighbours actress Madeleine West was recently spotted with a mystery man during a shopping trip in Byron Bay. Getty

Madeleine and Shannon, who began dating in 2004 but never married, share children Phoenix, Hendrix, Xascha, Xanthe, Xalia and Margaux.

Speaking on The Kyle & Jackie O Show last year, Madeleine revealed the reason behind their split.

“I’m a big believer that everything in life has a season …We change. We evolve,” Madeleine said, in response to questions about the status of her and Shannon’s relationship.

“At some point we go, ‘Well I have certain needs I want to have met and you’ve got certain needs and if the two don’t combine and cross in the middle, why fight it and be miserable?’

Dressed in a flowy black shirt and shorts, Madeleine appeared happy and carefree as she chatted to her handsome friend. Media Mode

“I don’t think that’s fair to the children either, to see two parents that are constantly at cross-purposes.”

Rumours later surfaced that the former couple had reunited after a six-month separation. They appeared to reconcile, relocating their large family to Byron Bay.

But in December 2019, pictures revealed Shannon, 44, getting close to and kissing another woman. And in a recent radio interview, Madeleine appeared to hint that her own love-life was non-existent.

“I am chaste at the moment, I am like a monk,” she replied to questions about her sex life.

Madeleine, who shares six children with ex-partner Shannon Bennett (not pictured) recently moved into her own home in the northern NSW beach town, following her split from the celebrity chef. Media Mode

The star added she didn’t exactly have suitors knocking down her door. “With six children? Yeah! I’ve got them lining up,” Madeleine joked.

But could these new photos of the Playing for Keeps star reveal that Madeleine has got a friend to support her to finally move on?

