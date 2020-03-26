Kym Valenine has opened up about her experience of domestic violence. Instagram

"My role on VSAC enables me to use my experience to advise and influence how family violence reform initiatives will impact on people who use the services," she told her followers.

Kym went on to open up further to The Daily Telegraph, telling the publication that she has experienced various types of family violence.

“Just generally if you look at the definition of family violence it includes physical, psychological, emotional and financial and I have had at various times in my life experience with all these elements of domestic violence,” she said.

“There were moments when I was looking around for options and I couldn’t find many so I know what that feels like, it kind of feels like you are in quick sand and are reaching out for support.

“You wake up in a life you did not choose and that is terrifying to realise.”

While Kym is a familiar face on TV, she advised that no one is immune from domestic violence.

“No one is immune to this, no matter what your background, and if there is anything that I can do to help shine a light on the options, the resources and the support that is available I want to be able to do that,” Kym said.

“There is no shame in putting your hand up and saying, ‘this is not OK, I am not OK’."

If you or someone you know needs help, contact:

For confidential crisis support, information and accommodation, please call the Safe Steps 24/7 family violence response line on 1800 015 188.

For confidential phone help and referral in Australia, please contact 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.